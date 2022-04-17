Burglar held 10 months after offence; 3 sovereigns seized

Chennai: The accused J Senthil Murugan of Panruti has already been arrested by Pazhavanthangal police on the charges of housebreaking and had five cases pending against him, said police. As many as 41 sovereigns were burgled from the house of V Sridhar of Nanganallur in July last year and police had registered a case on the incident. While the suspect was identified as Senthil Murugan with the help of CCTV footage, Pazhavanthangal police recently came to his hideout and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.