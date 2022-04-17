Admissions open at Vadapalani campus of SRM

Chennai: It offers courses in Engineering, Management, Science and Humanities and Hotel and Catering with 660 Engineering seats, 240 Management seats, 1,020 Arts and Sciences seats for 2022-2023 academic year.

Creating a space for academic freedom, the Vadapalani Campus provides students an array of cutting-edge programmes that help them explore, innovate, and transform their skills, enabling them to become experts in their field.

The Vadapalani campus houses smart classes, lecture and conference halls along with a fully equipped library, besides offering a flexible and dynamic curriculum. The courses offered as part of this semester are a 4-year B.Tech course with Phase II admissions starting for its flagship entrance exam - SRMJEEE from April 23rd, a Bachelor’s degree for Business Administration, a Masters in Business Administration, an undergraduate course in Science and Humanities and an undergraduate course and Diploma in Hotel and Catering Management.