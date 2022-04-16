City

Tangedco cites HC order to refuse power to Dalits

Tangedco has written to Pandur panchayat president saying it would not be able to provide power to the houses or street lights on encroached natham poramboke or waterbodies citing the Madras High Court order banning supply to such constructions.
Dt Next Bureau

Chennai: Tangedco assistant executive engineer’s letter came in the wake of the DT Next report on April 12 that four Dalit families in Kanakavallipuram were living without power for 35 years.

Pandur panchayat president S Prabhu said initially, Tangedco had asked the panchayat to pay the pending dues for providing streetlights. “The panchayat then did not have money to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for the poles,” he said, adding he was not sure whether four Dalit houses fall in natham poramboke or not.

Social worker S Muralidoss said most of the houses located in the Pandur panchayat would be on natham poramboke. “Recently the government sanctioned a new tar road here. If the tar road can be sanctioned, why can’t they provide power supply to the street lights?” he asked.

