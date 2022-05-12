The painfully slow, hazardous commute from Padi to Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Traffic woes seem never-ending for commuters and pedestrians ever since Metro Rail began construction in the city over a decade ago.

With the commencement of phase-II on Corridor 5 recently, navigating traffic from Padi to Anna Nagar bus depot has become painfully slow. In addition to a portion of the road taken up by the Central Metro Rail (CMRL), commuters lament over the poor road conditions on the stretch.

Since the Inner Ring Road (from Padi bridge, Thirumangalam junction and near Anna Nagar bus depot) has been dug out for CMRL construction, commuters are cramped into a smaller space to drive through.

Piling on the misery, the remaining portion of the road is filled with potholes due to milling recently, causing unpredictable delays.

“During peak hours, it nearly takes 30 minutes to cross Thirumangalam junction and move towards Padi bridge. We understand the ongoing construction, but the government should ensure the remaining portion of the road is properly laid out and the potholes are covered,” said Sarath, an IT employee from Anna Nagar.

Likewise, R Vimala, a government school teacher, said that vehicles pile up within minutes because of narrow roads at the stretch. “Officials should ensure that the road, which underwent milling, is laid out properly to avoid fatal accidents,” she pointed out.

Phase II expansion has been planned for 118.9 km with 128 stations. It consists of 3 corridors.

Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT for 45.8 km, Corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass for 26.1 km and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur for 47 km.

The efforts to reach CMRL officials went futile.