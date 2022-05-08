Book on tips for career, a student’s handbook

CHENNAI: Raj Mariasusai SDB, published his book “100 Tips for Career Choices and Success in Life” on May 5.

Raj, who was a columnist at DT Next, answered questions asked by students on career tips and suggestions in a weekly column. This book is a compilation of his select few columns.

The book answers questions for students interested in various streams like merchant navy, CB-CID, graphic designer, digital advertiser, anthropologist, and so on.

Raj also gives out elaborate tips on how to write an effective resume, acquiring different language skills, and help students with an anti-procrastination plan.

“100 Tips for Career Choices and Success in Life” aims to be a handbook for students who are trying to choose or figure out a career stream and ways to be more productive in terms of achieving their goals.

The foreword of the book is given by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.