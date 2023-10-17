Citizen Connect: Motorists, residents flag safety concerns on Theradi Road

CHENNAI: Motorists on Kakkalur-Tiruvallur Theradi Road have to be wary as the overgrown bushes along the open ditch (storm water drain) pose a threat as the new riders would not be aware of the danger.

K Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Kakkalur, said that bushes were overgrown on both sides of the road. “This road runs along Kakkalur Lake on one side and an open ditch on the other side. There is no barricade with reflectors. This poses a threat to two-wheel riders,” he said.

He added that due to the bushes, motorists find it difficult to get a clear vision of the road when and if vehicles coming from opposite sides have high-beam white headlights.

“So the authorities should provide better lighting for the sake of motorists. Heavy vehicles heading towards Avadi, Poonamallee, and Tiruttani use the road. Tiruvallur Municipality has not bothered to close the open drain in the busiest road for years,” he riled.

He pointed out an open stormwater drain filled with sewage near the turning of Tiruvallur Theradi Road to Rocky Theatre. As several heavy vehicles including buses use the stretch. Whenever the heavy vehicles cross the turning, two-wheeler riders have no space to give way.

Apart from the overgrown bushes and open drain, Raghavendra Bhat pointed out that untreated sewage is being let into Kakkalur Lake.

He urged the Tiruvallur Municipality to close the open drains and take measures to remove overgrown bushes apart from providing lights.

When asked, a Municipality official assured that the steps will be taken to address the issues.