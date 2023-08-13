Citizen connect: Ensure pedestrian safety at Central station, urge public

CHENNAI: Passengers urged the authorities to ensure walkways at the Central railway station are not used by two-wheelers and autorickshaws for parking.

“In such a place teeming with lakhs of commuters every day, it is saddening to note that autos and two-wheelers are having a free run, endangering the limbs and lives of those who move on foot. Vehicles are using Central Station walkways to go to Periamet from Walltax Road and there is no regulation of traffic by Police nor there are any speed-breakers to control the speed of the rushing vehicles,” Goverdhan, a resident of Perambur said.

He noted that the designated route to reach the Periamet side from Walltax Road is to take a left turn near the Railway Office, then take a U-turn opposite to RGGGH entrance, and then take a right turn at the Ripon Building signal.

“But vehicles are taking the short-cut cutting through the Central Station complex and reaching Periamet in a jiffy, by taking an unauthorised right-turn from Walltax Road into Central Station,” he said.

He added that apart from the passengers who are rushing to catch the train, sick people, who are getting treated at the hospital face dangers of getting hit by the speeding vehicles.

“There is no one to stop or slow down or regulate this mad traffic. It is high time either Railway Authorities or Traffic Police consider the deadly situation.” Apart from unauthorised vehicle movement, Goverdhan pointed out that persons occupying the entrance gates and platform impede commuters rushing to catch the local trains at MMC station.