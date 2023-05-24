Vishal-Hari film to start rolling in June; Yogi Babu roped in for project

CHENNAI: Vishal 34 that will be helmed by Hari was announced on April 23. The film will be produced by Karthik Subburaj’s Stone Bench produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Zee Studios.

The latest update we have for you from the movie is that the project is all set to go on floors in the first week of June. The movie will be shot extensively in south Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Another update is that the team will surprise the audience with a video glimpse that will be released when the film goes on floors. While the cast of the film is kept under the wraps, DT Next hears that Yogi Babu is onboard the project. Vishal and Yogi Babu are reuniting yet again after Latthi.

Talking about the film, Vishal had earlier told DT Next, “ When I listened to the script, the first thing that came to my mind was that Hari is on fire.The film will be high on action and I can’t say if this will be a special film for me but this will surely be a special film for Hari. You will see a different Hari in Vishal 34.