SJ Suryah speculated to play antagonist in Thalapathy 68

CHENNAI: Thalapathy 68, which was officially announced on Sunday, is already one of the most-anticipated film. To be directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the latest buzz is that the film might star SJ Suryah as the antagonist.

SJ Suryah’s association with Vijay goes a long way. They joined hands in 2000 for the first time with Kushi, in which SJ Suryah was the director, and went on to become a box-office blockbuster.

The duo joined forces in Mersal, which was released in 2017 and has SJ Suryah playing the villain.

Though Venkat Prabhu recently announced that other updates on Thalapathy 68 will be made only after the release of Leo, but it is to be noted that this speculation has added to the mounting expectations around the film.