Karumegangal Kalaigindrana team drops second single

CHENNAI: Thankar Bachan’s comeback film, Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’s second single lyrical video, titled Suthathamulla Nenjam was released yesterday.

Karumegangal Kalaigindrana, an upcoming tamil drama, directed by Thankar Bachan, features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Aditi Balan, Bharathiraja, Yogi Babu, and Mamta Mohandas as lead characters.

The film is bankrolled by Durai Veera Sakthi, under the banners of VAU Media Entertainments.

The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the second single is sung by Saindhavi, and penned by lyricist Vairamuthu.

It is to be noted that the first look of the film was unveiled by Kamal Haasan in the first week of March, and the first single track titled Sevvandhi Poove sung by Sathya Prakash, was released on May 5.