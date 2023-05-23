The Color Purple trailer out, Oprah says, 'bold new take on beloved classic'

According to Deadline, the upcoming film is based on the Tony-winning musical from Norman, Brenda Lee, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, which was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Alice Walker. It comes on the heels of a classic 1985 film adaptation from director Steven Spielberg and centers on Celie, a Black Southern woman who struggles to find her identity after suffering abuse from her father and others over the course of forty years.

It features Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Elizabeth Marvel, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R, Coleman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, among others. Marcus Gardley, Alice Walker, and Marsha Norman penned the screenplay.

‘The Color Purple’ is an epistolary novel by American author Alice Walker that was published in 1982 and received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for Fiction in 1983. It was subsequently made into a film and musical of the same name. In 1985, Steven Spielberg directed ‘The Color Purple’ which was based on Alice Walker’s novel and it became a turning point of his career. It was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Goldberg, Best Supporting Actress for both Avery and Winfrey and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The award-winning drama, which made its Broadway debut in 2005, earned eleven Tony nominations in June 2006 and ran till 2008.

As per the Deadline, the 2015 revival garnered four more Tony nominations and won Best Revival of a Musical for Cynthia Erivo in her Broadway debut. The musical has also won Grammy and Emmy awards

‘The Color Purple’ (2023) producers include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Quincy Jones with executive producers Alice Walker, and Rebecca Walker.