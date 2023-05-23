Cinema

RRR’s British Raj governor passes away: Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn

Stevenson passed away on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday.
Ray Stevenson with SS. Rajamouli
Ray Stevenson with SS. Rajamouli Twitter/ @ssrajamouli
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson, may have played the villainous British Raj governor of Delhi in RRR, but he was much-loved on the sets as the tributes of SS. Rajamouli and Junior NTR clearly indicate.

“Shocking,” tweeted the RRR maker. “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Taking to social media, Stevenson’s co-star Junior NTR said: “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson’s passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”

Stevenson passed away on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday. No cause of death has been revealed, but he was reportedly hospitalised during filming on the Italian island of Ischia, says BBC.

Before his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, Ahsoka, a spin-off of The Mandalorian from the Star Wars

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

RRR
Rajamouli
Jr NTR
Ray Stevenson
RRR’s British Raj governor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in