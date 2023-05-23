RRR’s British Raj governor passes away: Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn

CHENNAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson, may have played the villainous British Raj governor of Delhi in RRR, but he was much-loved on the sets as the tributes of SS. Rajamouli and Junior NTR clearly indicate.

“Shocking,” tweeted the RRR maker. “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”