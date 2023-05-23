Makers of Japan plans for an update on Karthi’s birthday

CHENNAI: Karthi-starrer Japan, directed by Raju Murugan and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green is being filmed at a rapid pace.

Touted to be a heist thriller, the shooting of the film is underway, and is expected to wrap up by June. The makers of the film, plan to release a second glimpse video and the official release date on Karthi’s birthday which is on May 25 .

The cast includes Anu Emmanuel as female lead, and GV Prakash as the music composer, produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Given the past genres of the filmmaker, has slanted towards political satire and romantic drama, Japan has created huge anticipation among the fans.