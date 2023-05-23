Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Veeran trailer hits 5M+ views on YouTube

CHENNAI: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s upcoming superhero drama Veeran trailer has clocked more than 5 million views in three days and trending on the internet.

The film is written and directed by Maragatha Naanayam fame ARK Saravan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Veeran marks Adhi’s third collaboration with Sathya Jyothi Films after Sivakumarin Sabadham and Anbarivu.

The film stars Athira Raj as the female lead, Vinay Rai, Munishkanth and Kaali Venkat, among others in pivotal roles. Adhi is also composing music for the film.

The makers of the film dropped the trailer on May 20. Veeran is scheduled to release on June 2. The second single track sung by Adhi titled Papara Mitta was released a few days ago.