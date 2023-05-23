Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple, greets fans

In the viral clip, Akshay is accompanied with a lot of security. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit for his visit to the temple.

On the acting front, Akshay will next be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film, which also stars Tiger Shroff', has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

He also has 'OMG: Oh My God 2', a Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' and in the next instalment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise.