'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning film RRR's actor Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday in Italy at the age of 58. His reps at Independent Talent confirmed the news, Deadline reported.

Further details about the actor's death are still awaited.

Taking to Twitter, Team RRR shared the news on their official handle and wrote, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."