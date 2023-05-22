Ajith launches his motorcycle touring company AK Moto Ride

CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar announced the launch of his own motorcycle touring company, "AK Moto Ride" to turn his love of riding into a career.

AK Moto Ride will offer riders, adventurers, and travellers a trip to visit scenic landscapes of India and distinctive international roadways. The tour company will guarantee a fleet of well-maintained adventure touring superbikes available, in order to ensure dependability and performance throughout the tours.

An official announcement stated: "I have long loved and lived by this quote: "Life is a beautiful ride. Embrace the twists, turns, and open roads ahead." I am now pleased to share that I will be channeling my passion for motorcycles and the outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcycle touring company, AK Moto Ride.” "AK Moto Ride will offer avid riders, adventure enthusiasts, and wanderlust seekers tours that explore not only the scenic landscapes of India, but also exotic international roads,” it read.

"Professional guides well-versed in the intricacies of motorcycle tours and with extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will offer riders a seamless and immersive experience from start to finish,” it added.