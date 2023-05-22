13,000 people expected to attend IIFA this year
CHENNAI: The Indian film fraternity is gearing up for a three-day extravaganza, IIFA, from May 25 to May 27 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
An official release stated that around 13,000 people are expected to attend the Nexa IIFA awards. It is also expected that around 10,000 will be attending Shobha Realty IIFA Rocks.
Yas Island is hosting IIFA for the second time and Nexa continues as the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive edition.
Around 120 celebrities and more than 250 media delegates will be attending the event.
The celebrities who are expected to attend the event include Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy and Genelia D’Souza along with her husband Riteish Deshmukh.
Restaurants across Yas Island have already come up with a strategy to attract visitors. They are running ‘Dine and Draw’ contests which means that the diners get a chance to win tickets to the biggest celebration of film, music, fashion, and culture. Some outlets also offer dining discounts to IIFA ticket holders.
Stakeholders and destination partners, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences, in strong support of the IIFA team, are all set to celebrate Indian cinema to its fullest.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android