13,000 people expected to attend IIFA this year

CHENNAI: The Indian film fraternity is gearing up for a three-day extravaganza, IIFA, from May 25 to May 27 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

An official release stated that around 13,000 people are expected to attend the Nexa IIFA awards. It is also expected that around 10,000 will be attending Shobha Realty IIFA Rocks.