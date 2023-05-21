Mohanlal turns 63, social media flooded with birthday wishes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 63 on Sunday with social media flooded with birthday wishes for the actor from all quarters, including politicians and his colleagues in the film industry.

Lalettan, as he is fondly called by many, is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and has acted in over 350 movies in various languages.

Hashtags #HBDMohanlal, #HBDLalettan and others were trending on the internet as greetings poured in from politicians, film personalities and fans.

''Happy birthday dear@Mohanlal,'' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished Mohanlal on Twitter.