STR, Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith launch Kazhuvethi Moorkkan trailer

By: Dinesh Kalidas

Arulnithi’s upcoming rural action-drama Kazhuvethi Moorkkan’s trailer was released by directors Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and actor Silambarasan through their social media pages.

The film is directed by Raatchasi fame Sy Gowthamraj and the star cast includes Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Dushara Vijayan, Santhosh Prathap, Saya Devi and Munishkanth, among others. The movie is produced by S Ambeth Kumar’s Olympia Movies and music is composed by D Imman.

Directors Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and actor Silambarasan TR were among the few celebrities from Kollywood who unveiled the trailer on their social media pages and wished the team success. It is to be noted that the crew released a lyrical song from the movie titled Ava Kanna Paatha a few days ago. The trailer promises a fierce action packed rural entertainer which will hit the screens on May 26.