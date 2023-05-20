Rashmika reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh’s statement

After Aishwarya Rajesh issued a clarification that her comment during a recent interview about the character, Srivalli, which actor Rashmika Mandanna played in Pushpa was misconstrued, the latter took to social media to reply that there was no need to clarify as she clearly understood what Aishwarya tried to convey. Rashmika added that she only has love and respect for the actor.

In the statement, Aishwarya said in the interview, she had said that she liked the role of Srivalli and that it would have suited her. There was no intention to degrade Rashmika’s work, she said, and added that she has immense respect for the actor.

While expressing her gratitude for her fans, Aishwarya said ‘couch potatoes’ should stop speculating over a simple statement. These interactions between the two have received profound admiration and respect from fans.