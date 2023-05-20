Gaurav to helm Trisha 68; film to feature stars from south

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who won the audience’s adulation as Kundavai in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, has joined hands with Thoonga Nagaram and Sigaram Thodu fame director Gaurav Narayanan for her 68th film which is tentatively titled Kolai Vazhakku.

Sources in the know told DT Next that it will be a female-centric film with Trisha in the lead role and will go on floors in July. “The shoot will begin in July once Trisha completes Leo. While she plays the lead, talks are also on with leading actors from Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, who will play crucial roles. This film is produced by Vels Film International Ltd and an official announcement will be made soon,” the source added.

Trisha is currently working on Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and awaits the release of her next film, The Road, which is directed by Arun Vaseegaran. The actor, who is fondly addressed as the South Queen by her fans, also has the web series Brinda that will premiere in Sony Liv in a few months. Speculations are also abuzz that she is in talks to play the female lead in Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi.