Makers reveal NTR 30 title

The first look of Jr NTR starrer NTR 30 was released by the makers on May 19. The title of the film was revealed as Devara. The first look poster featured Jr NTR standing on a seashore with a blood-covered axe in his hand. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024. Jahnvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead in the film, along with Prakash Raj and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran