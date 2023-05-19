Kapil Dev meets Rajini; to make his Tamil debut with Lal Salaam

Former Indian World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev recently met Superstar Rajinikanth and clicked a picture, which the former posted on his social media captioning “An honor and privilege to be with the great man!”. (sic). Upon enquiring, we learn that the legendary cricketer will be seen playing a cameo in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam and will be sharing the screen space with the Superstar. The film that has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, will have Rajini playing the role of Moideen Baai. However, Kapil shot for his role in Mumbai and we do not know about his character in the film yet. Superstar Rajinikanth’s love for Cricket is well known. Previously, Rajinikanth had met the captain of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson in March and Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer, players of Kolkata Knight Riders a couple of days ago at his residence in Chennai. Two legends of their respective field posed for a picture that broke the internet. There are reports of Rajinikanth in Mumbai, shooting for Lal Salaam, in which he is making an extended cameo. It is rumoured that Kapil Dev might also make his cameo in the film alongside him.