Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned into a mermaid for a new promotional asset of the upcoming film 'The Little Mermaid'. The actress took to her social media platform on Friday to share a video with magical realism.

In the video, she can be seen stepping into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recitesa 'Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai.'