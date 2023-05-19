Check who turned photographer for Bobby Deol

NEW YORK: Bobby Deol raised the temperature with his latest photoshoot. Moreover, his younger son Dharam Deol captured the 'Soldier' actor on the streets of New York. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor posted a few close-up shots of himself.

Clad in a white vest and track pants, Bobby's rugged look is too hot to be missed! The father of the two also sported a shade. He gave the photo courtesy to his son.

Starting from big brother Sunny Deol, actor Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, and Adhyayan Suman all showered love on Bobby's look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby and Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with their father in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'.