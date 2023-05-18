Two legends in one frame: Rajnikanth meets Kapil Dev

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajnikanth shared a frame with Kapil Dev from the sets of his upcoming film 'Lal Saalam'. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the actor shared the frame with the caption, "It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!" From the caption, it seems like, Kapil Dev played a character in Rajnikanth's movie.