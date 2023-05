Director Aaru Bala’s Porkudi produced by 11Villagers Film Production & Yadav Film Production has now been acquired by William Alexander’s Picture Box Company and is set to release soon. “There are people who misuse or abuse the privilege of things that are given to them. I wanted to document that through Porkudi,” says Aaru Bala. He doesn’t mince words and divulges what the film revolves around. “Porkudi is about the Protection of Civil Right (PCR) Act 1955 and how it is being misused in southern districts of Tamil Nadu. The script will be hard-hitting and will be spoken about a lot when the film releases,” he adds. The film has RS Karthik and Aradhya in lead roles. “The story is strong and I didn’t want stars because the message will be overshadowed with their presence. Karthik and Aradhya have justified their roles well,” the filmmaker tells us. He quickly clarifies that it would be a lot to ask leading actors to be a part of such scripts. “Today, I have directed a film like Porkudi and may take the flak from one section of people. However, I can assure you that we haven’t portrayed any community in bad light. Stars cannot afford to take such risks as they have worked all their lives to become what they are today. They don’t want to be typecast by being part of such films,” he concludes.