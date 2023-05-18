Paruthiveeran fame actor Sevvazhai Rasu passses away

Actor Sevvazhai Rasu, who made his debut in Bharathiraja’s Kizhakku Cheemayile rose to fame with Ameer’s Paruthiveeran as Ponamthinni. Through this role, Rasu’s unique voice gained popularity among fans. The actor has been a part of almost 70 films, including Mynaa and Kandasamy. Rasu, who was 70 was ailing for the past few months and was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, passed away yesterday due to health issues. His funeral will be held in Theni, his hometown.