Nelson Dilipkumar is all praise for Kumararaja’s Modern Love Chennai

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who is helming Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer, took to Twitter after watching the segment Ninaivo Oru Paravai directed by Thiyagarajan Kumararaja from the anthology Modern Love Chennai. The director praised Kumararaja’s creative ways to approach a love story and the technical brilliance of the team along with the performance of the cast. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and has received rave responses from the viewers. The anthology brings six different stories featuring various actors and musicians including maestro Ilaiyaraaja and GV Prakash Kumar