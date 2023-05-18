Mark Antony post-production work taking place at a rapid pace

The technical team of Mark Antony is working round the clock as the film enters post-production stages. The talkie portions were wrapped up recently in north Chennai. Director Adhik Ravichandran tells us that the team has been working all day and night to give the best output. The film has a gripping storyline of two gangsters from the 70’s acquiring a mobile phone that has the ability to time travel. The teaser of the film was well-received by the audience. Starring Vishal and SJ Suryah in dual roles, the S Vinod Kumar production will release on July 28. Y Gee Mahendran and Selvaraghavan will also be seen playing crucial roles. The period drama will have its music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The trailer and the audio release are set to take place at the end of June on a grand scale.