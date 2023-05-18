Humans-vs-AI movie 'The Creator' teaser out; Sept 23 release set

MUMBAI: 20th Century Studios has dropped the official teaser-trailer for an original mind-bender, the sci-fi movie titled 'The Creator'. The film is helmed and written by Gareth Edwards, who's known for directing sci-fi action movies such as 'Monsters', 'Godzilla' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'.

'The Creator', slated to be a released on September 23, is a post-apocalyptic thriller involving a future impacted by a war between humans and Artificial Intelligence.