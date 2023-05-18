Diana Penty returns to Cannes for second time

CANNES [France]: After Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, and Esha Gupta, actor Diana Penty is now all set to hit the Cannes red carpet. The 'Cocktail' star will make her appearance at the festival on May 19.

Excited about her Cannes appearance, Diana, who will be representing Grey Goose at the 76th edition, said, "India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience."