AR Rahman to compose music for Kiruthiga Udhay’s directorial

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi will be directing a movie that will be produced by Red Giant Movies. The film will feature Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in important roles. Jayam Ravi, who has just wrapped up Siren, will begin shooting for this movie in a few more days. The actor is currently in Dubai, on a vacation with his family. The latest exclusive update we have from the camp is that Mozart of Madras AR Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film. Sources close to the movie unit told DT Next, “As the pre-production work for Jayam Ravi’s Genie will take quite some time, he will finish this project. He also has Jana Gana Mana, for which he will resume shooting in September.” AR Rahman and Jayam Ravi last collaborated in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. The double-oscar winning musician is also the composer of Jayam Ravi’s Genie that will be produced by Vels Film International and directed by Bhuvanesh Arjunan.