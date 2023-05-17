Sharwanand to tie the knot with Rakshita on June 3

Over the last 24 hours, speculation over Sharwanand’s wedding sparked on social media. Gossipmongers wrote that the actor has called off his engagement with Rakshita that took place in January. The update is that the couple will tie the knot in a lavish affair on June 3. The wedding is all set to take place in Jaipur Palace on the date while the mehendi function will be held on June 2. The who’s who of south Indian film industry is expected to attend the event. Rakshita is a US-based software professional.

Sharwanand is expected to invite his bestie Siddharth for the wedding. Siddharth along with his rumoured partner Aditi Rao Hydari had attended the engagement in January.