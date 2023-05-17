‘Hawkeye’ spin-off series ‘Echo’ to release on this date

WASHINGTON: The success of Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye' series has given birth to its spinoff ‘Echo’ and fans won’t have to wait too much for the release. In the recent development of Marvel releases this year, the date for ‘Echo’ has been revealed by the makers.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Marvel Studio Chief Kevin Feige has announced official dates for the series at Disney upfront on Tuesday. The show will be available for binge-watch from November 29, 2023.

‘Echo’ will follow the tale of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the deaf, Native American assassin first introduced as a diffident antagonist in the 2021 Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye’ which followed the adventures of Clint Bryton and Kate Bishop.