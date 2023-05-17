First look of Ashok Selvan, Sarathkumar’s Por Thozhil is out

CHENNAI: The makers of Ashok Selvan-Sarathkumar’s Por Thozhil unveiled the film’s first look on Wednesday. The poster had the actors sitting in the middle of case files. Ashok Selvan is seen reading Tamil Nadu Police’s hand book while Sarathkumar is seen with a gun. Both these actors play cops in the film directed by debutant Vignesh Raja and produced by Applause Entertainment. Por Thozhil, which translates to The Art of War, is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and revolves around a murder mystery. Nikhila Vimal plays the female lead and the movie will hit the screens on June 9.