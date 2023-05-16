Vivek points guns at B'wood again, says 'Bollywood killing Bollywood'

He tweeted: "Bollywood killing Bollywood. Even if now Bollywood stars, dynasts and kings don't introspect and cut star prices by 80 per cent and invest it in R&D and writing, nothing will save them. #BitterTruth."

Earlier, like his opinions, 'The Kashmir Files' too received polarising reactions with the most famous being at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, when the jury member Nadav Lapid called the film a "vulgar" piece of propaganda.