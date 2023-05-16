Taapsee turns her motivation into reality, features in sports brand

MUMBAI: It's not an easy task to build an athletic body. Taapsee Pannu recently shared her journey of undergoing rigorous training for being the lead face of a premium brand.

Sharing the behind-scenes-pictures, Taapsee wrote on her Instagram, "I always saw super bodies on big athletic wear brand billboards and wondered if that's really possible for someone like me to achieve that kind of body when that's not the whole and soul of my work. For females, it was mostly athletes or international faces who were featured in such ads up until I saw Bipasha Basu for Reebok in pictures. I got inspired."

"Not knowing if i will ever be in the same profession, far away from even dreaming that i will ever be the face of the same brand, Here I am, almost 15 years later turning that motivation into reality. Yes it takes a lot of belief, not just your own but also people who are pushing you in this journey. My 2 pillars of strength who made sure i don't give up," she said.

"@munmun.ganeriwal and @sujeetkargutkar who had more confidence in me than what i had in myself. Bar is set high my troopers, until the next goal, lets hog on some world's best croissant and bhature while my body takes a much needed break.#Ilovemyjob #Ilovemygoals" she added.