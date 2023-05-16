Speculation abuzz over Varun Tej, Lavanya’s engagement in June

Tollywood’s rumoured couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are said to get engaged in June. The couple is said to tie the knot later this year. The official announcement from the couple is expected to be made a few weeks closer to the wedding date. Tej and Lavanya were seen sharing screen space in Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Sources close to the actors told us that the engagement will be a close knit affair with Chiranjeeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun in attendance. More details on the engagement ceremony are awaited.