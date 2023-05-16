Release date for Karthi’s Japan not fixed yet

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi, who is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is shooting for Japan directed by Raju Murugan. The film is progressing at a rapid pace and is expected to be wrapped up within the next couple of months. While there were discussions on whether the movie will hit the screens on Vinayaka Chaturthi, DT Next learns that the movie will either release on September 15 or for Deepavali this year. Now that Dhanush’s Captain Miller is out of the Deepavali race with Ayalaan and Jigarthanda 2 clashing in the box-office, Japan might join the films on the big day. The movie has GV Prakash as the music director and Anu Emmanuel playing the female lead.