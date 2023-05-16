Prabhas shares new poster from Adipurush

The countdown has started for the theatrical release of Adipurush. The movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, followed by its theatrical release in India on June 16. The makers of the film dropped a stunning new poster, featuring Prabhas as Raghava. Sharing the poster on social media, actor Prabhas wrote in the caption: “Mangalmay Har Bhakt Hoga, Jab Adipurush Ka Swagat Hoga. The devotion of everyone abounds as Adipurush’s arrival resounds, One month to go! Jai Shri Ram #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!” (sic)

A mythological drama based on the Ramayana, the film has been written and directed by Om Raut. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in the lead roles. Its music has been composed by music duo Ajay-Atul.