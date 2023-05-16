Makers plan revival of popular sitcoms 'Nurse Jackie' & 'Weeds'

WASHINGTON: The moment of witnessing classic drama shows 'Nurse Jackie' and 'Weeds' again can be around the corner as the creator has reportedly started.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the Showtime television network plans to bring the iconic shows back. The former showrunner Robert Greenblatt will work closely to seal the deal with the studio.

The revival is in the infant stages of development with the original leads, Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker, attached to star and executive produce for 'Nurse Jackie'. Reports suggest that the projects are still coming together, and deals are being negotiated.

As per a report by Deadline, 'The Weeds' would be written and executive produced by Christian Torpe, creator of the famous Danish series 'Rita'. The show will be led by Nancy (Parker) in Copenhagen.

The Nurse Jackie follow-up would be written/executive produced by Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive who were writers-producers on the original series. The concept is still blurry with nothing concrete being finalised yet.