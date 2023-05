The Cannes red carpet springed to life again on Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of Maïwenn - Johnny Depp starring period drama Jeanne du Barry. This year, the jury is led by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, a two-time Palme winner, who last year won for the social satire The Triangle of Sadness. The opening night selection has attracted some controversy. Jeanne du Barry is directed by and starring French actor-director Maïwenn along with Depp as Louis XV. It is Depp’s first new film since his trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. On Monday, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux defended the choice, saying Depp is extraordinary in the film and he paid no attention to the trial. “To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule. It is the freedom of thinking, the freedom of speech and the freedom to act within a legal framework,” said Fremaux. “If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it.”