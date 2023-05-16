Debut trailer of ‘The Bear’ Season 2 out, deets inside

WASHINGTON: The comedy-drama series ‘The Bear’ will be sooner returning to impress the audience with the continuation of the humorous storyline as makers gear up for season 2. In the recent update, on Monday, the creators dropped the debut trailer for the upcoming season.

The official Twitter handle of Hulu which is the streaming platform for the show, dropped the debut clip to reveal the plot line and star-cast for another fun ride. The sequel will narrate a follow-up story to the ending of the prior season where the protagonist (Carmy) tries to reinvent the ‘Bear restaurant’ after finding out a lot of money hidden by his late brother.