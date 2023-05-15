Makers of Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2 plan for festive release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s classic horror hit Chandramukhi, directed by P Vasu, broke box-office records during its release in 2005. Currently, the sequel of the movie, Chandramukhi 2, is on the floors since last year. The director teamed up with a fresh cast which includes Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut for the roles of Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi. The movie also stars Vadivelu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Lakshmi Menon in prominent roles, with MM Keeravani as the music composer and Subaskaran of Lyca Productions as the producer, As anticipated, the movie is on its final stage of filming with a 10-day schedule. Later, the movie will move to post-production which will last till June. The makers are planning for a grand release on September, around the Chaturthi holidays.