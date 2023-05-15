Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda 2 to release for Diwali this year

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's gangster drama Jigarthanda's sequel titled 'Jigarthanda Double X' starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in lead roles to release worldwide on Diwali this year.

Stone Bench Films, the director's own production house, which is producing the film took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "#DoubleXDiwali it is theatres this November. Get set for a blast in #JigarthandaDoubleX a SHOT Update @karthiksubbaraj @offl_Lawrence @iam SJSuryah @dop_tirru @Music_Santhosh @kaarthekeyens @5starcreationss @alankar_pandian @onlynikil." (sic)

The film also stars The Great Indian Kitchen fame Nimisha Sajayan.

Earlier in December last year, the makers released a 3 minute-long teaser that showed the lead actors -- Raghava Lawrence as a ruthless gangster and SJ Suryah as a cowboy facing off against each other and promising it to be an intense action drama just like the previous one.

Santhosh Narayanan, who had scored music for most of the director's film, will also be scoring the music for this film, while the cinematography is handled by S Thirunavukkarasu and the editing is handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Subbaraj had announced the project on the occasion of 8 years of Jigarthanda's release.

Subbaraj had collaborated with SJ Suryah earlier in the 2016 film Iraivi

'Jigarthanda' had won two National Awards, one for Bobby Simha for Best Supporting Actor and the other for Best Editing for Vivek Harshan.