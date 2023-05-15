Dulquer to star in Vaathi director’s next

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to team with Vaathi filmmaker Venky Atluri, for his next directorial venture. It was announced by the makers on their official social media handle. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

‘The uber cool #DQ is BACK!’ (sic) read the tweet announced by the makers on their official Twitter account. Shooting of the film will begin in October and the makers are planning to release the movie next year.

“Very happy, excited and pleased to be collaborating with Charismatic #DQ for my next film. Happy to have you onboard sir, can’t wait to start the shoot from October,” (sic) wrote Atluri, sharing a picture of him with Dulquer and producer Naga Vamsi on Instagram.

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in gangster drama King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Atluri’s last directorial venture was Vaathi, starring Dhanush which was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.