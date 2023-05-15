Bombay Jayashri recovers after a health setback

Renowned Carnatic musician, Bombay Jayashri Ramnath assures her fans that she is on the path to recovery after a health setback earlier this year. The 58-year-old singer faced health concerns while touring the UK in March.

“With all your blessings, prayers and wishes, I am recovering well. Please keep them coming,” the singer said in a statement on her social media.

In addition to her musical achievements, Jayashri was honoured with the prestigious Sangeetha Kalanidhi for 2023 by the Music Academy. The award recognised her captivative and introspective style of singing, as well as her efforts in teaching music to underprivileged children and using her art for social causes.