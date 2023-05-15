Arulnithi’s Kazhuvethi Moorkkan team drop first single titled Ava Kanna Paatha

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan is an upcoming Tamil film directed by Sy Gowthamraj which is set to hit the screens on May 26 with D Imman as the music composer and S Ambeth Kumar’s Olympia Movies as the producer. The film stars Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Dushara Vijayan and Santhosh Prathap, among others. Red Giant Movies dropped the first single of the film with the title Ava Kanna Paatha which was sung by Jithin Raj. Lyricist Yugabharathi has beautifully spun words together which serves a kind of admiration towards the female lead in a rural setup. The lyrical video is believed to have added to the expectations created by the teaser which was dropped earlier on April 22.